Saudi Arabia’s Plan to ‘Artificially’ Boost Oil Demand

As much of the world accelerates its plans for decarbonization, developing its renewable energy capacity to shift away from fossil fuels, it is becoming apparent that many major oil players are unwilling to follow this strategy to combat climate change. While countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia have announced ambitious green energy plans, they are not hiding the fact that they will continue to push their oil and gas agendas for decades to come. A recent investigation has shown that Saudi Arabia has plans to artificially raise global oil…