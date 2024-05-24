24 May, 24

Saudi Aramco Eyes Minority Stake in Repsol’s Renewables Business

Saudi oil giant Aramco has approached Repsol to express interest in buying a minority stake in the Spanish energy firm’s renewables business, Spain’s business daily Expansion reported on Friday, quoting several market sources. The entire Repsol Renovables, or Repsol Renewables, is valued at around $6.5 billion (6 billion euros).    Aramco has approached Repsol about a potential acquisition of a minority stake in Repsol Renewables but hasn’t filed a formal offer yet, according to Expansion’s sources. Repsol…

