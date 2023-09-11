Saudi Aramco Relaunches $1.8-Billion Oilfield Tender After Snubbing McDermott

Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco has relaunched a tender for $1.8 billion worth of contracts for the expansion of the Zuluf offshore oilfield, having canceled deals previously awarded to U.S. firm McDermott, Upstream reported on Monday, quoting several sources with knowledge of the plans. Last month, Saudi Aramco called off three engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contracts awarded to McDermott earlier, Upstream and other news outlets reported. “The formal cancellation of Zuluf contracts is a…