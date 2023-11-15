Saudi Aramco Starts Tight Gas Production At South Ghawar Field

Saudi Aramco has produced the first unconventional tight gas from its South Ghawar field, the world’s largest oil firm said this week as it seeks to boost its natural gas output by more than half by 2030. The facilities at South Ghawar have a raw gas processing capacity of 300 million standard cubic feet per day (scfd) and a condensate processing capacity of 38,000 barrels per day (bpd), the Saudi state oil giant said. To meet rising natural gas demand, Aramco plans to more than double the overall processing capacity and achieve…