Saudi Aramco To Deliver Full Oil Volumes To Asia In October

Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco has told at least five refiners in North Asia that it would supply the full crude oil volumes by contract next month, Reuters reported on Monday, quoting sources familiar with the plans. Aramco, the world’s top crude oil exporter, will ship the full volumes North Asian refiners have asked for under their term contracts despite the extended production cut. Last week, Saudi Arabia said it would extend its 1 million barrels per day (bpd) cut through December. The move reinforces “the precautionary…