Saudi Crude Oil Exports Rose To 9-Month High in March

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top crude oil exporter, saw its crude shipments rise in March to the highest level in 9 months, the latest data by the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) showed on Monday. Saudi crude exports rose by 96,000 barrels per day (bpd) in March compared to February, to hit 6.413 million bpd, according to the JODI data which compiles self-reported figures from the individual countries. The rise in exports in March was the second consecutive monthly increase in Saudi crude shipments…