Saudi Intelligence Warns Of An Imminent Iranian Attack

Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure may face the threat of another attack by Iran based on intelligence shared between Riyadh and Washington, though threat assessments have not been confirmed by the Pentagon or the U.S. Department of State. The intelligence-sharing over a potential Iranian attack was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal. Speaking to CNN late on Tuesday, one unnamed U.S. official said intelligence of a possible attack on Middle East energy infrastructure had been shared between Saudi Arabia and the United States. That…