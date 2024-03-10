Saudi Investments Spark Surge in Central Asian Renewable Development

When it comes to wind power in Central Asia, companies from the Persian Gulf have taken the lead. This week, Riyadh-based green energy company ACWA Power made the news in two countries in the region for it efforts in laying the ground for major projects to come. In Uzbekistan, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed off on March 5 on a decree on the construction of two wind power plants, or WPP — both projects are being implemented by ACWA Power. One 500-megawatt WPP, along with associated power lines, will be built in the autonomous Karakalpakstan…