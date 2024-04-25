Saudi Oil Giant, Aramco, Wins 4-Year FIFA World Cup Sponsorship

Saudi Aramco has sealed a sponsorship deal with FIFA, the International Federation of Association Football, through 2027, after winning a bidding process last October in which it was the only sponsorship candidate, the Associated Press reports. With the new deal, Aramco becomes a “Major Worldwide Partner of FIFA”, which gives it sponsorship rights for FIFA Men’s World Cup 2026 and Women’s World Cup 2027. “Through this partnership with FIFA we aim to contribute to football development and harness the power of sport…