15 Nov, 23

Saudis Could Extend Production Cuts Well Into 2024

Saudi Arabia may extend its voluntary oil output cuts into the first quarter or the first half of next year, Reuters cited Energy Aspects co-founder Amrita Sen as saying on Wednesday, citing oil prices that are still too high and fundamentals that are still too strong to support a reversal.  Sen’s forecast comes as oil prices as Brent crude prices were just under $82 at 11:01 a.m. Wednesday, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) trading down a percentage point, at around $77.5 per barrel.  On November 26, OPEC+…

