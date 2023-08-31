Saudis Pour Money Into American Lithium

Saudi Arabia-based investment company Energy Capital Group (ECG) has invested in U.S.-based Pure Lithium, a company that specializes in lithium metal batteries, for an undisclosed sum. Pure Lithium is looking to establish a fully integrated supply chain in Saudi Arabia, using its proprietary technology that extracts lithium from oil field brines. “We are thrilled with Energy Capital Group’s investment in Pure Lithium. They recognise the value and impact we can have in the kingdom by unlocking oilfield brines to create…