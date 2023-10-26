Scandinavia May Hold The Key To Western Critical Minerals

One year after Congress passed the historic Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the U.S. remains as reliant on China as ever for critical minerals, materials and components that go into everything from electric vehicle batteries to solar panels. Indeed, de-risking has become the new buzzword among the political class, a notable shift from earlier calls for decoupling the U.S. economy from China’s, including by none other than President Biden himself. De-risking is a common term within financial circles and implies curbing risks while avoiding…