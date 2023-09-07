Schlumberger To Grow Revenue By $5B This Year, And Again In 2024

Giant oilfield services company Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) will grow its revenue by $5B in the current year and by a similar amount in 2024 thanks to a recent resurgence in offshore and international drilling. Previously, the company had forecast it would grow its topline by $4.2 billion. SLB also expects to grow EBITDA by $1.5 billion in the current year. Deepwater production remains the fastest-growing upstream oil and gas segment with production set to increase by 60% by 2030. Ultra-deepwater production is set to continue growing at breakneck…