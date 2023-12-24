Schottky Junction Electrode Revolutionizes Seawater Electrolysis

Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology researchers have now designed an electrode with Schottky Junction formed at the interface of metallic Ni-W5N4 and semiconducting NiFeOOH. The design overcomes the often shown poor performance of electrochemical catalysts used in water due to low electrical conductance of (oxy)hydroxide species produced in situ. Green hydrogen (or H2) produced from renewable energy resources is expected to be the fuel of a decarbonized future. Electrolysis or splitting of water into oxygen and hydrogen with the help of…