09 Jan, 24

Scientists Present New Solid State Lithium Battery That Lasts 6000 Cycles

Harvard’s John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences researchers have developed a new lithium metal battery that can be charged and discharged at least 6,000 times. That’s more than any other pouch battery cell – and can be recharged in a matter of minutes. The cycle count equals more than 16 years of daily charge /discharge cycles. The research not only describes a new way to make solid state batteries with a lithium metal anode but also offers new understanding into the materials used for these…

