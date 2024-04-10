Search Continues for Missing in Italy After Deadly Hydroelectric Plant Explosion

At least three people have been reported dead and five more injured following an explosion at a hydroelectric plant in northern Italy, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday, noting that at least four others remain missing in the accident in the latest update. “We are working, but with a few hopes of finding missing people alive,” a firefighter spokesperson told AP on Wednesday, adding that. “We are working in very complex and difficult conditions. The floor hit by the explosion was dry and now has 50 centimeters…