SEC Flags Deutsche’s DWS Over False ESG Investment Claims

Today in “the ESG narrative continues to crumble to the ground” news, it was announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission charged a subsidiary of Deutsche Bank, in two enforcement actions. The subsidiary, investment adviser DWS Investment Management Americas Inc., was charged once for a “failure to develop a mutual fund Anti-Money Laundering (AML) program”, an SEC press release read, and again for “misstatements regarding its Environmental, Social, and Governance investment process”. Color us not surprised, as we have been vociferous…