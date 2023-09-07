Secretive Russian Beach Complex In Bulgaria Faces Scrutiny

Set back from a stretch of isolated beach on the southern Black Sea coast of Bulgaria and nestled among trees lies the sprawling Kamchia Sanitary and Health Complex, or SOK for short in Bulgarian. Situated on prime beachfront at the mouth of the Kamchia River, the complex boasts hotels, sports halls, a school, conference centers, and even an astronomy observatory. It seems to boast all the amenities and more that many towns in Bulgaria can only dream of. But it’s not Bulgarian, technically. The municipal government of Moscow owns both the buildings…