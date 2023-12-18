Self-Driving Cars Face Reality Check

One of the favorite shibboleths of the world’s tech overlords is “Move fast and break things.” It seems that one of the things that is now breaking is the dream of driverless cars. The Guardian has a piece out that says that after the billions spent on trying to bring so-called autonomous vehicles to public roadways, the industry behind them is retreating rapidly. (I say so-called because it turns out that many of the vehicles have remote drivers making regular adjustments to each vehicle’s movements because the software doesn’t work properly.)…