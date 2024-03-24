24 Mar, 24

Self-Heating Concrete Paves the Way for Easier Winters

Drexel University researchers recently reported on the science behind its special concrete, that can warm itself up when it snows, or as temperatures approach freezing. In a paper published in the American Society for Civil Engineering’s Journal of Materials in Civil Engineering, the group took the important step of proving its viability in the natural environment. There’s a patch of concrete on Drexel University’s campus that could portend a frost-free future for sidewalks and highways in the Northeast. Tucked inconspicuously…

