Selling Pressure in Oil Subsides

Weekly Overview This week in the crude oil market, Thursday’s session concluded with the U.S. benchmark February West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures settling lower. Despite this downturn, the market managed to retain most of its gains for the week. The early part of the week was characterized by bullish trends, driven by several factors including Middle East tensions affecting supply routes and a weakening U.S. Dollar, which made dollar-denominated crude oil more attractive to foreign buyers. Middle East Tensions Elevate Market Uncertainty…