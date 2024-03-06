Semiconductor Woes Could Dampen Auto Industry’s Road to Recovery

Via Metal Miner Month-over-month, the Automotive MMI (Monthly Metals Index) dropped by 3.03%. While the automotive market continued to improve overall, bearish pressure on certain steel prices like hot-dipped galvanized steel, ultimately forced the index down. Experts anticipate this bearish pressure to continue impacting both steel prices and automotive manufacturing in the short term. Despite this, the automotive market, in general, witnessed a welcome rebound in sales after a quiet beginning to the year. February’s Rebound in Auto Sales…