Shadow Fleet Tanker Destined To Carry Sanctioned Russian Oil Causes Collision

In what can only be described as an I-told-you-so moment, a shadow fleet oil tanker carrying sanctioned Russian crude oil was involved in a collision at sea near Denmark, the Danish Maritime Authority said in a Tuesday statement. 15-year-old Andromeda Star, an oil tanker set bound for Russia to load Russian Urals crude oil at the Primorsk port, had the capacity to carry 700,000 barrels of crude oil. The tanker was not carrying oil at the time of the collision. Unlike other countries, Denmark does allow all vessels bound for Russia to traverse its…