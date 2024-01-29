Shale Boom Fuels Third Year of Record U.S. Gas Output

I previously reported that the U.S. set a new oil production record in 2023 and became the world’s top liquefied natural gas exporter. I also noted that it was likely that the U.S. set a natural gas production record in 2023, but that it wouldn’t be certain until the Energy Information Administration released the final numbers sometime in 2024. The EIA has now released those numbers. December 2023 marked a new all-time monthly high for natural gas production, and overall production for the year beat the previous record by 3.7%. Following…