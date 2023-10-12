Sheffield: Oil Prices Will Spike If Iran Jumps Into Hamas-Israel Conflict

Pioneer Natural Resources CEO Scott Sheffield has warned that while oil prices have given up their brief rally following Hamas’ attack on Israel over the weekend, prices could soar significantly if Iran becomes directly involved in the conflict. “If Iran enters the war, we’re going to see much higher oil prices, obviously,” Sheffield said Wednesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box. After gaining more than $3.50 on Monday and closing at $88.15 on Monday, October 9, Brent crude prices have now fallen to $86.63 as…