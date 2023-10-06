06 Oct, 23

Shell Anticipates Gas Trading Surge In Q4

UncategorizedNo Comments

Shell has said that trading in its gas segment will be higher over the third quarter than in the second, bouncing back from a challenging set of results in July. The energy giant also forecast that trading in its chemicals and products division would beat the second quarter. The London-listed firm’s adjusted earnings more than halved in its second quarter results in the summer, dipping nearly £5bn year-on-year and at a a much greater loss than analysts had forecast. Earnings in July were hit by falling oil and gas prices and tightening…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.