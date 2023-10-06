Shell Anticipates Gas Trading Surge In Q4

Shell has said that trading in its gas segment will be higher over the third quarter than in the second, bouncing back from a challenging set of results in July. The energy giant also forecast that trading in its chemicals and products division would beat the second quarter. The London-listed firm’s adjusted earnings more than halved in its second quarter results in the summer, dipping nearly £5bn year-on-year and at a a much greater loss than analysts had forecast. Earnings in July were hit by falling oil and gas prices and tightening…