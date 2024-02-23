Shell Backs Out Of Yet Another Floating Offshore Wind Project

Shell will exit another floating offshore wind project, the company said on Thursday—adding another to the long list of departures from the offshore wind segment. Shell will sell its 80% stake in the 1.25 GW MunmuBaram project in South Korea to its JV partner Hexicon, leaving the latter with a 100% stake in the project, Shell said. The compensation to Shell for the remaining stake in the project will be $5 million in cash, plus another $50 million in the form of a profit-sharing agreement spread over three years, commencing when the project…