Shell CEO Warns of Policy Stability Ahead of U.S. Presidential Election

During a recent visit to Washington D.C., Shell CEO Wael Sawan highlighted the critical importance of policy stability for the energy sector, especially in the lead-up to the US presidential election. Speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Sawan underscored how political decisions in the US capital—the “energy capital of the world”—significantly influence global investment strategies and spending. Sawan’s visit comes at a pivotal moment as Shell adjusts its focus towards its core petroleum business amid…