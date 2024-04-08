Shell Considers Leaving London Stock Exchange

Shell’s chief executive has floated the possibility of the petrogiant abandoning its “undervalued” London listing. Wael Sawan, who runs the largest company on the FTSE 100, said the embattled London exchange was an “undervalued location” as he joined a raft of global CEOs in complaining about the capital’s equity markets. Shell, he said, was a “fantastic” investment opportunity due to its undervaluation in the interview with Bloomberg. “I will keep buying back those shares, and buying back those…