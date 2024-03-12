Shell Could Slow the Rate of its Emissions Cuts

UK-based supermajor Shell has been updating its strategy on climate targets and could announce a slower pace of its emissions reductions later this week, anonymous sources with knowledge of the discussions have told Bloomberg. Shell is set to announce an update to its energy transition strategy on Thursday, March 14. The oil and gas major has been considering slowing the pace of carbon emission reductions for some time, as part of an update to its strategy in which a team has been tasked to analyze options and present them to the top management,…