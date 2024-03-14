14 Mar, 24

Shell Focuses on Investor Returns as Climate Goals Take a Backseat

UncategorizedNo Comments

The head of Shell received nearly £8m last year as the petrol giant cut executive pay following a drop in energy prices. The firm handed chief executive Wael Sawan, who took over the role from longstanding predecessor Ben van Beurden in January of 2023, a total pay packet worth £7.94m. This comprised a base salary of £1.40m, an annual bonus of £2.71m and a £2.60m long-term incentive payment, among other payments. This figure ranks more than van Beurden’s 2021 pay packet, but less than the £9.7m the former…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.