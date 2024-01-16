Shell Halts All Red Sea Shipments as Tensions Rise

Shell has suspended indefinitely all its shipments via the Red Sea/Suez Canal route amid rising tensions in the region and fears of escalating Houthi attacks on commercial shipping, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the supermajor’s decision. An oil tanker that Shell had chartered to ship jet fuel out of India was targeted by a drone and harassed by boats of the Iran-backed Houthis in December, shipping officials have told the Journal. Shell is the latest major firm that has decided to halt tanker…