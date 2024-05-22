Shell Plans Major Work at Its Largest German Oil-Processing Complex

Shell is planning extensive work and a turnaround at the Energy and Chemicals Park Rheinland near Cologne, Germany’s biggest oil-refining complex, in the autumn of 2024, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, quoting sources with knowledge of the plans. The turnaround means that the crude processing unit would be offline for at least a few weeks and supply to the market from the refinery would be reduced. The Godorf section of the Rheinland complex will undergo a turnaround in the autumn, while Wesseling, the other part of the…