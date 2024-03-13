13 Mar, 24

Shell Plans to Cut 20% of Jobs in Its M&A Unit

The ongoing job cuts at Shell are extending to the team handling mergers and acquisitions for the supermajor as the oil and gas giant is looking to eliminate around 20% of several hundred positions in the M&A unit, unnamed sources familiar with the plans have told Bloomberg. Shell has been saying for months that it is pursuing a leaner organization and aims to make larger cost savings by reducing headcount. In 2022, Shell employed more than 90,000 people. After job cuts in the low-carbon energy division, Shell has expanded the reductions…

