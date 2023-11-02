Shell Ramps Up Buybacks After Reporting $6.2 Billion Profit In Q3

Shell (NYSE: SHEL) accelerated the pace of its share repurchase program after posting earnings of $6.2 billion for the third quarter on the back of higher oil and gas prices and refining margins. Shell reported on Thursday adjusted earnings of $6.224 billion for the third quarter, generally in line with expectations. The earnings figure compares to $5.073 billion for the second quarter of this year when the supermajors were hit by lower energy commodity prices. The higher adjusted earnings and EBITDA for the third quarter compared to the…