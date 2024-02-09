Shell Resumes Oil Delivery to Nigerian State Refinery Set for Q1 Restart

Shell has restarted crude oil deliveries from its Nigerian terminal to one of the country’s state-owned refineries, which is expected to resume operations this quarter after refurbishment. Shell Nigeria delivered 475,000 barrels of crude oil from its Bonny export terminal to the Port Harcourt refinery in January, Shell’s Bonny oil terminal manager Osita Nnajiofor told Reuters in an emailed statement on Friday. Port Harcourt is one of Nigeria’s four refineries which have been shut down for years and…