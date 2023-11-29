Shell Retail Energy Arm Slapped with Second Fine for ‘Serious Overcharging’

A company owned by oil and gas giant Shell has been slapped with a fine by the energy regulator Ofgem, weeks after the communications regulator also fined part of the customer-facing part of the group. Hudson Energy Supply (HES), a non-domestic market energy supplier which Shell purchased in 2019 as part of its efforts to take on the UK retail energy supply market, must cough up £1.6m after the regulator found it “failed its customers by failing to comply with a number of important licence conditions.” An investigation by Ofgem…