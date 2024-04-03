Shell Said to Be Seeking Long-Term Venezuela License

Reuters reports that the Dutch supermajor Shell is seeking a long-term license from Washington before making a final investment decision on Venezuela’s Dragon natural gas project. Citing two anonymous sources, Reuters said Shell was seeking a 15-year license to develop the field, hoping for a positive decision, even further down the road, before investing $1 billion. Currently, there is a two-year license that was issued in January 2023. Reuters was unable to obtain comment from Shell, the U.S. Treasury Department or the…