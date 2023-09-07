Shell Streamlines Prelude LNG Maintenance To Take Advantage Of Winter Demand

Shell has abandoned plans to have its floating LNG production platform Prelude offshore Australia out for a year for a major overhaul and has chosen instead for a quicker maintenance period of several months, as it looks to take advantage of strong gas demand, industry sources have told Reuters. Prelude FLNG – the world’s largest floating liquefied natural gas facility offshore Australia – was also the first such platform worldwide, but it has been plagued by issues since shipping its first LNG cargo in June 2019. Prelude has…