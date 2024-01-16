16 Jan, 24

Shell To Sell its Onshore Oil Business in Nigeria

Shell will exit Nigeria’s onshore oil and gas after agreeing to sell its onshore assets in the largest African OPEC producer, the UK-based supermajor said on Tuesday, adding that it would remain a major investor in Nigeria’s energy sector through its deepwater and Integrated Gas businesses. Shell has reached an agreement to sell its Nigerian onshore subsidiary, The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), to Renaissance, a consortium of five companies—four exploration and production companies based…

