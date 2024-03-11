Shell’s LNG Trading Head to Step Down Weeks After Posting $2.4 Billion Profit

Just weeks after posting $2.4 billion in trading profits from liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the fourth quarter of last year, the long-time head of Shell’s LNG, natural gas and power trading unit, Steve Hill, is stepping down, the supergiant announced on Monday. Hill will officially step down from his position as head of Shell Energy on March 28 and hand control over to a successor that has yet to be announced, Reuters reports. Hill has held this position since 2016, when Shell acquired BG Group in a $53-billion deal. He has led…