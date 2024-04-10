Shell’s Undervalued London Listing a “Major Issue,” Says Ex-Chief

The Shell share price hit another all-time high this week as the company continued its positive run. The firm, already the largest by market capitalisation on the London Stock Exchange, saw its share price jump to a then all-time high of 2,832p on Tuesday morning, after chief Wael Sawan said the company was “undervalued”. The rally has continued today. The Shell share price has hit another all-time high above 2,860p. The jump followed additional comments from its former chief Ben van Beurden yesterday at a summit in Switzerland. Van…