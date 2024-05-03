Shipping Giant Maersk Warns Red Sea Disruptions Could Continue Into 2025

Amid a lack of signs of easing the tensions in the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, disruptions to global shipping in the area could last into next year, the chief executive officer of container shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S told the Financial Times this week. “We can see that the situation in the Red Sea is not going to be shortlived, but will last at least into the second half of the year,” Maersk’s CEO Vincent Clerc told FT. “We are not very optimistic we will be going through Suez any time soon.”…