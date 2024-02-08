08 Feb, 24

Shipping Giants Warn of Worsening Red Sea Security Situation

Security threats to commercial shipping in the Red Sea are not abating, they are escalating instead, and disruptions to maritime trade are expected to last up to a year, according to some of the biggest shipping companies in the world.   Many container and tanker operators have been avoiding the Red Sea/Suez Canal route and diverting vessels via the Cape of Good Hope in Africa since the Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen escalated early this year missile attacks on commercial ships in the Gulf of Aden, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and the…

