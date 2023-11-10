Short Sellers Circling The Clean Energy Sector

Three weeks ago, shares of Israel-based solar inverter manufacturer, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) crashed spectacularly after the company issued weak guidance for its upcoming third quarter earnings report. SolarEdge said Q3 revenues, gross margin and operating income will all come in below the low end of the company’s prior guidance, citing “substantial unexpected cancellations and pushouts of existing backlog from our European distributors,” due to higher than expected inventory in the channels as well as…