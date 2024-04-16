16 Apr, 24

Should We Keep Investing in Oil and Gas? Experts Weigh In

In recent months, several oil majors have emphasised the need for greater investment in oil and gas. Many fossil fuel companies have increased their oil and gas output in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions on Russian energy, to support government energy security efforts and fill the gap until there are sufficient green alternatives to meet the rising global energy demand. However, as governments worldwide pursue a green transition, scientists and environmentalists are stressing the need to cut fossil fuel funding…

