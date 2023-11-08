Silicon Valley Mining Firm Eyes Opportunity In DRC

Bill Gates is reportedly backing a mining startup that is getting close to “investing” in the Democratic Republic of Congo – which is, of course, a nice way to say, likely mining there. The company, KoBold Metals, already is developing a copper project in Zambia, Bloomberg reported this week. Chief executive officer Kurt House said the company had already bid for one asset but didn’t close a deal. He told Bloomberg: “We think it is probably the best place in the world for the types of materials we’re looking for.” KoBold is actively…