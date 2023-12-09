Silver Still Underperforms Gold

Recession Risks Loom Over Silver While gold has dominated the headlines recently, silver and mining stocks have been material underperformers. And with the latter better barometers of investors’ enthusiasm, their relative weakness should concern the permabulls. Likewise, with weak economic data unlikely to help silver when investors fully digest the ramifications (look past pivot optimism), a 2024 recession could push silver back to its 2022 lows. For example, S&P Global released its U.S. Services PMI on…