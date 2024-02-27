Simulated Star Collision Leads to Breakthrough in Nuclear Waste Treatment

Newly released University of Tokyo research reveals a method to more accurately measure, predict and model a key part of the process to make nuclear waste more stable. This could lead to improved nuclear waste treatment facilities and also to new theories about how some heavier elements in the universe came to be. Simulation of neutron star collision. Detections of gravitational waves from merging neutron stars tipped off researchers here on Earth that it should be possible to predict how neutrons interact with atomic nuclei. ©2024 NASA’s…