Singapore Looks to Have More Gas-Fired Power Plants to Meet Rising Demand

Singapore is seeking proposals from companies to build and operate two new natural gas-fired power plants by the end of the decade as it looks to have more generation capacity to meet soaring electricity demand. Singapore’s Energy Market Authority (EMA) launched on Tuesday a second Request for Proposal for new electricity generation capacity, inviting companies to build, own, and operate two new hydrogen-ready Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) generating units to be ready in 2029 and 2030 respectively. Each generating unit is expected…